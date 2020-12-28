Warning of gusts up to 110km/h for Donegal

Winds gusting up to110km/h will hit Donegal later on Monday.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Donegal and four other Atlantic coastal counties.

The forecaster says northwesterly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. The wind will be strongest on coasts.

The warning, which also applies to Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Kerry, is in place until 7am on Tuesday.