Warning of gusts up to 110km/h for Donegal

Contact
The wind will be strongest on coasts
Winds gusting up to110km/h will hit Donegal later on Monday.
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Donegal and four other Atlantic coastal counties.
The forecaster says northwesterly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. The wind will be strongest on coasts.
The warning, which also applies to Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Kerry, is in place until 7am on Tuesday.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.