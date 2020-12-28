Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal gardaí issue advice to people who are being subjected to domestic violence

Donegal gardaí issue advice to people who are being subjected to domestic violence

Donegal issue advice in relation to those who are suffering from domestic violence

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Gardaí in Donegal are available on a 24/7 basis to help those who suffer from domestic violence. 

Donegal gardaí say they take all reports of domestic and sexual abuse very seriously and urge anyone who needs their help to contact them, day or night.
A garda spokesperson said: "We know that if you are experiencing domestic abuse you can feel isolated and alone. You do not know who to trust or who you can confide in. It can be daunting contacting the gardaí but if you are in immediate danger we want you to call 999 or 112." 
If you are not in immediate danger and you require advice and assistance, you can contact
your local district headquarters; Letterkenny 074  91 67100, Milford 074 91 53060, Ballyshannon
071 98 58530 or Buncrana 074 93 20540.

You may call the gardaí for advice in relation to your situation, to make an official report of a situation or to get details of external support services. It is worth noting that you will not be obliged to provide your details should you not wish to do so unless you are making an official report. 

Restrictions

Should you need to leave your home at any stage as a result of domestic abuse and there are travel
restrictions in force at that time then these restrictions will not apply to you. It is most important that you get to a place of safety.
There is a post on the Garda Síochána Donegal Facebook page which contains contact details of
support services for domestic abuse victims should anyone need them.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie