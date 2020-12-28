Donegal gardaí issue advice to people who are being subjected to domestic violence

Gardaí in Donegal are available on a 24/7 basis to help those who suffer from domestic violence.

Donegal gardaí say they take all reports of domestic and sexual abuse very seriously and urge anyone who needs their help to contact them, day or night.

A garda spokesperson said: "We know that if you are experiencing domestic abuse you can feel isolated and alone. You do not know who to trust or who you can confide in. It can be daunting contacting the gardaí but if you are in immediate danger we want you to call 999 or 112."

If you are not in immediate danger and you require advice and assistance, you can contact

your local district headquarters; Letterkenny 074 91 67100, Milford 074 91 53060, Ballyshannon

071 98 58530 or Buncrana 074 93 20540.

You may call the gardaí for advice in relation to your situation, to make an official report of a situation or to get details of external support services. It is worth noting that you will not be obliged to provide your details should you not wish to do so unless you are making an official report.

Why doesn’t she just leave him? A @nccwndonegal #16days Women's Live’s, Women’s Voice’ feature by Donegal local Jenna who highlights the issue of domestic abuse and why it’s so important to understand the realities of victims and survivors. #NCCWN #GBV https://t.co/LUjN0dDCAi — Donegal Women's Network (@NCCWNDonegal) December 1, 2020

Restrictions

Should you need to leave your home at any stage as a result of domestic abuse and there are travel

restrictions in force at that time then these restrictions will not apply to you. It is most important that you get to a place of safety.

There is a post on the Garda Síochána Donegal Facebook page which contains contact details of

support services for domestic abuse victims should anyone need them.