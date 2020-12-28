One of Donegal's most popular New Year's Day charity swims has been cancelled

Contact
The RNLI New Year's Day swim at Mountcharles has been cancelled
The annual New Year's Day swim in Mountcharles has been cancelled due to Covid-19.
This popular event started by the Temple family in Mountcharles is run each New Year's Day as a fundraiser for the RNLI. The organisation has seen a shortfall in funding this year due to its usual fundraising events and collections being cancelled because of Covid-19.
Anyone who wishes to make a donation to support the RNLI in Donegal can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/donegalrnlilifesaversfund
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.