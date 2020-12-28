One of Donegal's most popular New Year's Day charity swims has been cancelled

The annual New Year's Day swim in Mountcharles has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

This popular event started by the Temple family in Mountcharles is run each New Year's Day as a fundraiser for the RNLI. The organisation has seen a shortfall in funding this year due to its usual fundraising events and collections being cancelled because of Covid-19.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to support the RNLI in Donegal can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/donegalrnlilifesaversfund