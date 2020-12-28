Dolphin found stranded on a beach in Donegal

Contact
Dolphin found on Murvagh Beach PHOTO: www.iwdg.ie / Eimear Hayden
A common dolphin has been found washed up on Murvagh Strand near Laghey in south Donegal.
The stranded dolphin was reported to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group on December 26 by local woman Eimear Hayden.
It is one of 17 reported strandings of dolphins, porpoises and whales on the Irish coast so far in December, and one of two in Co Donegal. The other stranding in Donegal this month was a harbour porpoise on Carrickfinn beach reported by Denis Duffy on December 8.
Anyone who sees these creatures either swimming or stranded is encouraged to go to www.iwdg.ie and report the sighting or stranding. All information gathered helps to form a more comprehensive picture of the health and migration habits of around 25 cetacean species that live or spend time in our coastal waters.
