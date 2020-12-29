Cold end to 2020 in Donegal as Met Éireann warns of snow and ice

Contact
Met Éireann has warned of a risk of snow accumulations to lower levels
There will be a cold end to 2020 with warnings for snow and ice as well as cold and frosty spells.
A status yellow warning for snow and ice was issued for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for Donegal and 12 other counties across the country.
Met Éireann has warned of a risk of snow accumulations to lower levels.
A warning of possible disruption caused by snow and ice has also been put in place for most of Northern Ireland.
Cold and breezy weather is set to continue on New Year’s Eve with sunny spells and passing showers a possibility.
There is a risk of frost and ice developing again on Thursday night with lowest temperatures of -3 to +2 degrees.
New Year's Day will start cold and frosty and while it will be a bright day with good sunny spells, there will also be some passing showers, possibly wintry on high ground.
