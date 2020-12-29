Operation underway to refloat tanker run aground off Donegal

Contact
The Dutch tanker Thun Liffey ran aground near the mouth of Lough Foyle on Tuesday morning. Picture: Enda Craig
A large tanker vessel has run aground in Lough Foyle
Just after 9.10am this morning the North's Coast Guard received information from the Irish Coastguard that the ship was stuck near Greencastle close to the mouth of Lough Foyle.
Contact was established with the master of the Dutch tanker Thun Liffey and no damage to the vessel or pollution was reported.
It is understood that the vessel was empty at the time.
However, a spokesperson confirmed that the Maritime & Coastguard Agency's Counter Pollution branch in Northern Ireland have been made aware of this incident and are supporting HM Coastguard's response.
Tugs have been sent to assist.
The vessel will continue to be monitored until it is able to be refloated.
