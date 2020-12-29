Contact

Donegal gritters in action this afternoon

Gritters will be in action from 4pm at these locations

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

A number of Donegal routes will be gritted this afternoon from 4pm so motorists are once again called upon to be careful if driving tonight.

Donegal County Council has identified their gritting route index as follows:

06: Inishowen West
04: Inishowen South
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
05: Inishowen East
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes:

https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2


Assume that no road is ice free.

