Weather - cold spell to continue in Donegal today and into the New Year

It will be a cold start today with scattered wintry showers and some bright spells.
Remaining cold throughout the day with highest temperatures of zero to three degrees. Winds will be generally light or moderate, varying in direction but becoming northerly later in the day.
According to Met Eireann the outlook is for cold and showery weather to continue for the next few days, with widespread frost and ice by night.
Thursday (New Year's Eve) will be cold and breezy with sunny spells and passing showers.
Maximum temperatures generally ranging two to six degrees in fresh north or northwest winds.
Friday (New Year's Day) will start cold and frosty. It'll be a bright day with good sunny spells but also some passing showers, possibly wintry on high ground.
