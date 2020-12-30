Further snow and ice warning issued for Donegal

Contact
A warning has been issued for further falls of snow in places this morning leading to accumulations in some areas
Met Éireann has issued a snow and ice warning for Donegal.
Following falls of snow overnight in the county, the status yellow warning is for further falls of snow in places this morning leading to accumulations in some areas.
The warning covers Donegal Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford. It is in place until midday on Wednesday.
