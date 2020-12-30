Donegal garda elected vice-president of the Garda Representative Association

Donegal garda Brendan O’Connor has been elected vice-president of the Garda Representative Association (GRA).

The Dunfanaghy-based garda was elected at an online annual delegates meeting on Tuesday. He has been the association's Donegal representative for six years.

Mr O'Connor said the association had “lost some credibility” among members in recent years and needed to be “assertive and not afraid to stand up and be counted”.

Frank Thornton, a Limerick-based garda, has been elected president. Both candidates stood unopposed.