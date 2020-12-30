Donegal garda elected vice-president of the Garda Representative Association

Contact
Donegal garda Brendan O’Connor has been elected vice-president of the Garda Representative Association
Donegal garda Brendan O’Connor has been elected vice-president of the Garda Representative Association (GRA).
The Dunfanaghy-based garda was elected at an online annual delegates meeting on Tuesday. He has been the association's Donegal representative for six years.
Mr O'Connor said the association had “lost some credibility” among members in recent years and needed to be “assertive and not afraid to stand up and be counted”.
Frank Thornton, a Limerick-based garda, has been elected president. Both candidates stood unopposed.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal garda Brendan O’Connor has been elected vice-president of the Garda Representative Association
A warning has been issued for further falls of snow in places this morning leading to accumulations in some areas
The Dutch tanker Thun Liffey ran aground on sandbanks close to the mouth of Lough Foyle. Picture: Enda Craig
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.