Donegal garda elected vice-president of GRA says gardaí are subject to 'unrealistic demands and relentless scrutiny'

The new GRA vice-president says gardaí are 'becoming nothing more than spectators on the side-line'
The Donegal garda elected as the vice-president of the Garda Representative Association has said gardaí are not being consulted about changes to their work and are subject to “unrealistic demands and relentless scrutiny”.
Speaking at the GRA’s Annual Delegate Conference on Tuesday, Brendan O’Connor man said issues such as civilianisation, changes to the Covid-19 roster and the rollout of the Operating Policing Model shows Garda management have “little regard” for consultation.
The Dunfanaghy-based garda was elected at the online annual delegate meeting.
“We are fooling ourselves if we think our input is influencing these processes are in the interests of our members.
“We are increasingly becoming nothing more than spectators on the side-line, brought in at the very end after decisions are made to give the appearance that representation is respected,” Mr O’Connor said.
He also hit out at “an archaic and fundamentally unfair discipline regime is being utilised like never before to instil fear and create a false narrative that wrongdoing is prevalent”.
“Policing is a difficult job and the members we represent are on the receiving end of an endless onslaught of unrealistic demands and relentless scrutiny,” he said.
