Gemma's Legacy of Hope New Year's Day Swim

Over the last number of weeks a huge effort has been put in to organising a New Years Day Plunge in aid of the late Gemma Boyle and efforts to fundraise for a counselling service for the Rosses and Fintown areas.

The plunge which was due to take place at a number of locations on New Years Day.

However, as per the current Covid-19 guidelines no organised outdoor gatherings should take place.

A spokesperson for the organisers said individuals or families that wish to partake in the event are encouraged to take personal responsibility for themselves, their families and community following all the Covid guidelines.

"We encourage families to get out there within your own bubble/household in your own time and have fun and remain safe.

"The plunge can be a dip in a cold shower for the less brave or an outside shower with a hose! It is not limited to the beach so get creative and don’t forget to send your snaps

via social media."