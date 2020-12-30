Blue Stack communities vow to stand up to gold mining

Contact
Communities living in the Blue Stack have made it clear - no gold mining here
Resistance to any plans to prospect or mine for gold in Donegal will be mobilised to the fullest in 2021.
That was the message this week from the group situated in and around the Blue Stack mountains who have already been campaigning against any such developments in the south of the county.
Save Our Donegal Hills is a volunteer group set up last year to fight for the protection of our environment against mining.
When Great Glen Resources, an international company applied for permission to prospect in numerous areas in west Donegal, including the Blue Stack mountains, communities reacted.
A number of public meetings were held which were very well attended by locals and by public representatives, petitions and signed letters of objection were signed and sent into the relevant departments.
However with the outbreak of Covid-19 and restrictions that came with it information evenings e scheduled for locations all over Donegal were cancelled.
A spokesperson for the group said it was delighted to learn of the new environmental group in Inishowen and would be actively seeking to pool information and resources with it to prevent any gold mining developments in Donegal.
“We have also established contacts with groups in Cavan and Connemara and we will be hoping to generate support within all the areas affected when restrictions are lifted.
“We realise that mining is a lucrative business and that this company and others will be back. We, as a group, remain resolved in our battle to fight for the protection of our natural resources, our rivers, hills, lakes and wildlife, all of which suffer horrifically from the results of mining.
“We strive to stand up for the rights of nature and for our county against international companies who are solely interested in what they can gain in monetary terms regardless of the destruction they cause,” said the spokesperson.
It is expected more groups will be formed as the extent of proposed gold prospecting becomes known.
