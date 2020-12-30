Coco's Law which criminalises online distribution of explicit images is welcomed in Donegal

The Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill has been signed into law.

Among those to welcome what is more commonly known as Coco's Law is Donegal TD, Deputy Thomas Pringle (Ind).

He said: "After a long and emotional campaign, this significant bill makes cyberbullying, image-based sexual abuse, online stalking and other forms of online harassment a crime.

"This bill is a vital step towards ending the pain and suffering caused by the many forms of online harassment and bullying.

"I wish to thank and congratulate the tireless campaigners, survivors and victims who were inspiringly relentless in their push for this law.

"We can and must do more to prevent online harassment; let Coco's Law be an important step in doing so.

This follows a lengthy and determined campaign led by Jackie Fox who lost her beloved daughter Nicole 'Coco' Fox Fenlon to suicide two years ago. Coco had been the victim of cyber bullying.

A total of 35,000 people signed an online petition to back the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill introduced by Labour TD Brendan Howlin. The Bill includes two new criminal offences to deal with the non-consensual distribution of intimate images.

The first offence deals with the taking, distribution, publication or threat to distribute intimate images without consent, and with intent to cause harm to the victim. It carries a maximum penalty of an unlimited fine and/or seven years in prison.

The second offence covers the taking, distribution or publication of intimate images without consent without a requirement that the person intended to cause harm to the victim. That offence carries a maximum penalty of a €5,000 fine and/or 12 months in prison.

It will be irrelevant that a person may have consented to the taking of an image if it is subsequently published or distributed without their consent. Furthermore, the Department of Justice says it will be deemed an aggravating factor for the purposes of sentencing if the perpetrator is or was in an intimate relationship with the victim.

In addition, Minister Helen McEntee's department says the legislation updates existing harassment legislation by broadening the scope of the offence of harassment to cover all forms of persistent communications about a person. In other words, it is not just indecent images, and to increase the penalty from seven to ten years to reflect the harm that can be caused by serious forms of harassment.

Harassment is already an offence in Ireland under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997. The Post Office (Amendment) Act 1951, as amended by the Communications Regulation (Amendment) Act 2007 provides for offences in connection with telephone, It deals with sending messages that are grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Separate legislation to include provision for an online safety commissioner has been proposed by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment. This was published the General Scheme of the Online Safety Media Regulation Bill earlier in 2020 and will be progressed by the new Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Minister McEntee explained why Coco's Law is so significant.

“The importance of ensuring that abuse in all forms and using any medium can be tackled cannot be under-estimated," she said. "The taking or sharing of intimate images without consent is abuse and will not be tolerated. This new legislation will give An Garda Síochána the tools they need to make sure that those who commit this abusive crime can be prosecuted and, if prosecuted, our Courts will have sentences available that reflect the level of harm these crimes cause to their victims.”

Recognising the speed at which the legislation progressed through the Houses, Minister McEntee thanked all involved for their cooperative and constructive input.

“I would particularly like to thank Deputy Brendan Howlin for his work and his cooperation with me in recent weeks and months," she said.

The Minister also paid tribute to Coco's mum.

“I especially want to remember Nicole Fox and to acknowledge the selfless efforts of her mother Jackie," said Minister McEntee.

"Jackie has tirelessly campaigned to raise awareness about the harmful effects of online abuse and to make our laws stronger in this area.

“Nicole’s memory and Jackie’s campaign to honour her are recognised in the explanatory memorandum accompanying the legislation.”