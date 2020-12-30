Devastating Croatia earthquake felt as far away as Donegal

Contact
Record of the Croatia earthquake as felt in Donegal
A devastating earthquake in Croatia was also felt in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia, Slovinia, Serbia, Austria ... and Donegal.
A seisometer in the science department of St Columba's College, Stranorlar is constantly detecting and monitoring seismic activity. It picked up the 6.4 magnitude earthquake which occurred on Tuesday at around 11.20 am (Irish time) near Petrinja in Croatia.
The earthquake caused significant damage in the area and has left at least seven people dead and dozens more injured.
Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic tweeted: "We are doing everything we can to help the citizens of Petrinja and surrounding areas in this dramatic and tragic situation. The destructive earthquake has taken human lives, destroyed homes, and we deeply sympathise with every person and every family that has been harmed."
