Donegal chef warns of dangers of New Year's Eve house parties



Letterkenny's celebrity chef, Martin Anderson, has revealed that he has received a worrying number of enquiries to work at New Year’s Eve house parties but has decided to turn them down because of the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Martin runs the successful Sonder Cafe, Port Road Letterkenny.

It has been described as a unique coffee and food experience with breakfast, lunch and takeaway menus all using local produce on a daily basis.

In a post this afternoon on his Facebook page the celebrity chef outlined the reason behind his decision.

"I’m probably gonna get a backlash from this but feck it , I’m big enough and ugly enough to take it.

"I’ve had a worrying amount of enquiries for private catering for New Year’s Eve house parties.

"Unfortunately I cannot under the current Covid situation be part of or supply food to any event that is deemed to break any regulations or guidelines.



"I know it’s not easy but they are considering another full lockdown this evening and it’s not fair to me, my staff, your family, your friends or loved ones.

"One night isn’t going to kill anyone or is it? You decide.

Thank you for your support as always," he said.