Donegal chef warns of dangers of New Year's Eve house parties

Contact
Celebrity chef, Martin Anderson
Letterkenny's celebrity chef, Martin Anderson, has revealed that he has received a worrying number of enquiries to work at New Year’s Eve house parties but has decided to turn them down because of the latest Covid-19 restrictions.
Martin runs the successful Sonder Cafe, Port Road Letterkenny.
It has been described as a unique coffee and food experience with breakfast, lunch and takeaway menus all using local produce on a daily basis.
In a post this afternoon on his Facebook page the celebrity chef outlined the reason behind his decision.
"I’m probably gonna get a backlash from this but feck it , I’m big enough and ugly enough to take it.
"I’ve had a worrying amount of enquiries for private catering for New Year’s Eve house parties.
"Unfortunately I cannot under the current Covid situation be part of or supply food to any event that is deemed to break any regulations or guidelines.
"I know it’s not easy but they are considering another full lockdown this evening and it’s not fair to me, my staff, your family, your friends or loved ones.
"One night isn’t going to kill anyone or is it? You decide.
Thank you for your support as always," he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.