All systems go for Donegal's young scientists

Chiara Lisa Carra and Elysia O’Leary with their project- 'Smart Protective Sporting Gear' Picture: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography
Donegal competitors in this year's BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition have been assured that it will go ahead from January 6-8, despite school closures and other Covid-19 restrictions.
The virtual exhibition has been designed by organisers to enable competing second-level students, and the judging panel, to access the online platform from home or their preferred location.
The public can also access the virtual exhibition, free of charge, and view the qualified projects, exhibitor stands, educational events and special acts.
"The only aspect of the exhibition that will be postponed is the Primary Science Fair, and we look forward to rescheduling this with schools when they reopen," a spokesperson said.
