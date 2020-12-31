Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Revealed: National plans for new fire stations over next four years - but none will be in Donegal

Donegal Co. Council will get just one new fire engine in the period 2022-2025

Revealed: National plans for new fire stations over next four years - but none will be in Donegal

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Donegal will not get any new fire stations under a new Fire Service Capital Programme for the period 2021 - 2025.

The news will be greeted with disappointment in south Donegal where there have been demands for several years to replace the existing out of date fire stations in Ballyshannon and Bundoran.

Many local people are of the opinion that there should be two separate fire stations, but the possibility of having one single station to serve both towns has been flagged.

According to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, the Fire Service Capital Programme will be worth €61 million.

The programme will see six new fire stations built, continued support for the construction of a further 12 new fire stations, and nine fire station refurbishments - but none of them are in Donegal.

Nationally, 35 new fire engines will come on stream, with one going to Donegal Co. Council, and one also to the authorities in Sligo and Leitrim.

A further spend of €12 million (approximately 20-25 additional appliances) is proposed for the period 2024-2025. The precise breakdown of this spend will be finalised at a later date.

The Minister said: “Following close consultation with local authorities my Department carried out a comprehensive analysis of their proposals for fire stations works. 27 fire stations across the country will either be built or refurbished over the lifetime of this plan."

"In order to maintain a reliable fleet in optimal condition, a total of €27.7 million has been allocated for fire appliances which will be delivered in two tranches.”

Donegal County Council in the early 2000s had a 15 station Fire Station Replacement Programme, with 12 new Fire Stations being constructed with Ballyshannon, Bundoran and Glencolmcille remaining to be completed.


 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie