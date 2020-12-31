Revealed: National plans for new fire stations over next four years - but none will be in Donegal

Donegal will not get any new fire stations under a new Fire Service Capital Programme for the period 2021 - 2025.

The news will be greeted with disappointment in south Donegal where there have been demands for several years to replace the existing out of date fire stations in Ballyshannon and Bundoran.

Many local people are of the opinion that there should be two separate fire stations, but the possibility of having one single station to serve both towns has been flagged.

According to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, the Fire Service Capital Programme will be worth €61 million.

The programme will see six new fire stations built, continued support for the construction of a further 12 new fire stations, and nine fire station refurbishments - but none of them are in Donegal.

Nationally, 35 new fire engines will come on stream, with one going to Donegal Co. Council, and one also to the authorities in Sligo and Leitrim.

A further spend of €12 million (approximately 20-25 additional appliances) is proposed for the period 2024-2025. The precise breakdown of this spend will be finalised at a later date.

The Minister said: “Following close consultation with local authorities my Department carried out a comprehensive analysis of their proposals for fire stations works. 27 fire stations across the country will either be built or refurbished over the lifetime of this plan."

"In order to maintain a reliable fleet in optimal condition, a total of €27.7 million has been allocated for fire appliances which will be delivered in two tranches.”

Donegal County Council in the early 2000s had a 15 station Fire Station Replacement Programme, with 12 new Fire Stations being constructed with Ballyshannon, Bundoran and Glencolmcille remaining to be completed.



