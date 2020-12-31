Weather forecast for New Year's Eve - and the start of 2021

Today will feel cold with scattered wintry showers but some clear spells also. There will be light north-westerly breezes.

Tonight will be very cold with scattered showers falling as sleet or snow at times. Showers will become more frequent towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of -2 to -1 degrees with frost or ice patches forming in a moderate north-west breeze, freshening at coasts later.

According to Met Éireann, New Year's Day will be breezy with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some turning wintry in places. Showers will become more frequent through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees but feeling colder in fresh and gusty northerly winds.

Tomorrow night will be very cold with frost and ice forming.

And the outlook is for the cold weather to continue into next week.