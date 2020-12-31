Glencolmcille Parish Council Santa event 2020

Contact
On December 20, the Glen Parish Council held a socially distant event for the local children to visit Santa.
Glen Parish Council would like to thank all those who volunteered to help make Santa's visit possible and all the families who supported the event.
The local parish council wish everyone a happy healthy new year!
