Gritters out again on Donegal roads tonight

The cold snap in Donegal as we enter the New Year means that Donegal County Council will have the gritters out again tonight.

ALL routes will be gritted from 8pm this evening, December 31 - New Year's Eve.

Met Eireann said that it will be a cold and wet afternoon with scattered rain, hail and sleet showers across most of the province together with a few snow flurries, mainly in eastern parts. And please be careful if travelling the roads at this time, although under level 5 regulations, you should really be staying at home, unless providing essential care or services.

The Donegal gritting route index as follows and all routes will be gritted:

06: Inishowen West

04: Inishowen South

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

05: Inishowen East

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town