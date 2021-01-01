Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

President of the north west region of St Vincent de Paul warns people will feel the true cost of Christmas in January

President of the north west region of St Vincent de Paul warns people will feel the true cost of Christmas in January

Concerns that people people will feel the cost of Christmas in January

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Many people will only realise the true cost of Christmas as the tinsel stops to twinkle and the festive lights are being put away and bills rather than Christmas cards spill onto the mat behind the door.
The Regional President for St Vincent de Paul in the north west, Rosa Glacken said some people will find themselves struggling with bills in January following the expensive festive period.

Collecting
She added that the charity had to invent new ways of collecting money this year due to the government guidelines in relation to the pandemic. However, the charity enjoyed great support from people across the county. In Letterkenny people helped by taking part in a Drive-By and this proved exceptionally successful.
“The people of the county were exceptionally generous to us knowing that there was a big demand on us,” she said.

Struggling students
She said that students who will have to return to college this year will find it hard due to the fact they have had no summer jobs and in some cases parents have lost their jobs or are working reduced hours because of the pandemic.

Disposable income
“There are some parents out there who do not have the same disposable income. Things are very tough out there. A lot of people are really stressed,” she said.
She said that money pressures, job losses, curtailment of working hours and many other factors are leading to people having a difficult time at present.
She urged people to lift the phone and speak to them if they feel under financial pressure. Due to current restrictions people who need help cannot be visited but will be listened to over the phone by those who wish to help.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie