President of the north west region of St Vincent de Paul warns people will feel the true cost of Christmas in January

Concerns that people people will feel the cost of Christmas in January
Many people will only realise the true cost of Christmas as the tinsel stops to twinkle and the festive lights are being put away and bills rather than Christmas cards spill onto the mat behind the door.
The Regional President for St Vincent de Paul in the north west, Rosa Glacken said some people will find themselves struggling with bills in January following the expensive festive period.
Collecting
She added that the charity had to invent new ways of collecting money this year due to the government guidelines in relation to the pandemic. However, the charity enjoyed great support from people across the county. In Letterkenny people helped by taking part in a Drive-By and this proved exceptionally successful.
“The people of the county were exceptionally generous to us knowing that there was a big demand on us,” she said.
Struggling students
She said that students who will have to return to college this year will find it hard due to the fact they have had no summer jobs and in some cases parents have lost their jobs or are working reduced hours because of the pandemic.
Disposable income
“There are some parents out there who do not have the same disposable income. Things are very tough out there. A lot of people are really stressed,” she said.
She said that money pressures, job losses, curtailment of working hours and many other factors are leading to people having a difficult time at present.
She urged people to lift the phone and speak to them if they feel under financial pressure. Due to current restrictions people who need help cannot be visited but will be listened to over the phone by those who wish to help.
