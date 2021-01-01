Motorist arrested after car mounts roundabout in Letterkenny

Contact
Gardaí at the scene of an incident in the early hours of New Year's Day in Letterkenny where a car mounted the Dry Arch Roundabout
Gardaí in Donegal have appealed to the public to make it a New Year's resolution not to drink and drive.
It comes after an incident in Letterkenny in the early hours of New Year's Day when the driver of a vehicle was arrested following a road traffic collision.
Gardaí attended the scene of the incident where a vehicle mounted the Dry Arch Roundabout. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
A garda spokesperson commented: "Please make it your resolution this year to never drive whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Make road safety a priority in 2021."
