Motorist arrested after car mounts roundabout in Letterkenny

Gardaí in Donegal have appealed to the public to make it a New Year's resolution not to drink and drive.

It comes after an incident in Letterkenny in the early hours of New Year's Day when the driver of a vehicle was arrested following a road traffic collision.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident where a vehicle mounted the Dry Arch Roundabout. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

A garda spokesperson commented: "Please make it your resolution this year to never drive whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Make road safety a priority in 2021."