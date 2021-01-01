Council gritting lorries out this New Year's evening

It may be the first day of a new year but the weather is pretty much the same - icy.

Donegal County Council's gritting lorries will be in action this evening to make sure any ice or frost is treated.

Temperatures are dropping so if you don't have to make that trip stay indoors.

The gritting route index as follows:

06: Inishowen West

04: Inishowen South

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

05: Inishowen East

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town

Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes:

https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2

Assume that no road is ice free.