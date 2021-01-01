Council gritting lorries out this New Year's evening

Contact
Council gritters are in action this evening
It may be the first day of a new year but the weather is pretty much the same - icy.
Donegal County Council's gritting lorries will be in action this evening to make sure any ice or frost is treated.
Temperatures are dropping so if you don't have to make that trip stay indoors.
The gritting route index as follows:
06: Inishowen West
04: Inishowen South
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
05: Inishowen East
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town
Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes:
https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2
Assume that no road is ice free.
