€10,000 for promote geoheritage and geotourism project in Donegal

A view of the ancient townlands of Dún Allt in Glencolmcille
The National Earth Science agency, Geological Survey Ireland, has awarded a Geoheritage grant to Oideas Gael in Glencolmcille.
The amount, €10,000, is to help promote geoheritage and geotourism through education programmes in the context of a cultural activity holiday.
The cash comes under the Geoheritage Grant Scheme run by the Geoheritage Programme in Geological Survey Ireland.
They support the development and publication of educational and outreach materials by local groups, established geotourism sites, aspiring geoparks and UNESCO Global Geoparks.
The successful Oideas Gael application showed the breadth of ways geology and geoheritage can be used for tourism, education and local pride, said the director of Director of Geological Survey Ireland, Koen Verbruggen.
He added he looked forward to the results of their work in the future.
