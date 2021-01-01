44 new cases reported in Donegal amid fears that health system won't cope with growing impact of Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,754 confirmed new cases of Covid-19, 44 of which were in Donegal.

According to latest figures released this evening, there have been 11 new deaths in Ireland related to Covid-19.

The figure of 44 new cases in Donegal compares to 51 yesterday.

There were 523 new cases in Dublin, 296 in Cork, 180 in Galway, 104 in Mayo, 94 in Kerry and the remaining 557 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 504 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. There were 46 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The most concerning trend at present is the rapidly increasing number of people being admitted to hospital - we are now admitting between 50-70 people a day to our hospital system.

“Unfortunately, we expect this to get worse before it gets better. Our health system will not continue to cope with this level of impact.

“We have also seen a significant increase in positive laboratory tests in recent days reflecting a true increase in the incidence of the disease as well as the delay in people coming forward for testing over the Christmas period. As our systems catch up with these effects it places significant pressure on our reporting system.

"We have always understood that numbers of positive tests or confirmed cases would be a less reliable indicator over the Christmas period. This is typical of infectious disease reporting annually over the two weeks of Christmas and New Year.

"What is clear are the measures that the Government has now mandated and the behaviours that we as individuals need to observe. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.”

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Donegal now stands at 552.2. The national figure is 321.3.

Donegal’s figure has doubled in just ten days (on December 21 our incidence rate figure was 273.9). The county lies second behind Monaghan (581.6) in incidence rate figures.

Earlier today the Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid warned that vulnerable groups need to be on their highest guard as Covid-19 is now "rampant" in our communities.

He told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme: "It is absolutely rampant in the community and we know that for a fact.

"Everyone is at extreme high risk now of contracting the virus," he said.

He added: ""The real picture over the last few days is most likely getting close to 3,000 cases a day. That is the extent of the virus we are dealing with."