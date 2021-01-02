Weather forecast - Very cold today with temperatures below average

Today will once again be cold with afternoon highs of little more than four degrees Celsius.

There will be variable cloud amounts and sunshine with occasional scattered showers. Some of the showers may fall as sleet or snow during the morning.

According to Met Éireann, it will stay very cold through this weekend and into next week. There will be widespread hard frosts by night with icy patches on untreated surfaces.

Tonight will see a widespread sharp ground frost and some icy patches. Dry and clear in most areas with just a few wintry showers affecting coastal regions. Overnight lows of minus five to plus one degrees, in light northerly winds.

Frost and icy stretches will be slow to clear on Sunday morning. A largely sunny day is expected in most places. Temperatures through the day will rise only just above freezing in some places, with afternoon highs of just two to four degrees generally.

Sunday night will see minimum temperatures expected to be between minus three and plus two degrees.