Exclusive: Air quality in one Donegal town was the worst in the country last night

Plunging temperatures on still night a factor

Chris Ashmore

The air quality recorded at a special air quality monitoring station in one Donegal town was the highest in the whole of Ireland last night.

With temperatures plunging below freezing on a calm night, the air quality in Letterkenny was particularly bad between 7.00 and 9.00 pm.

In fact, it was the worst of 86 air quality recording stations in Ireland for a number of hours.

The air quality was ranked at level 5 (fair quality) at times while most recording stations around the country had a level 1 ranking (good quality). 

The Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index for Health (AQIH) is based on measurements of five air pollutants all of which can harm health.

The AQIH is a number from one to 10 that tells you what the air quality currently is in each of the recording stations around the country.

A reading of 10 means the air quality is very poor and a reading of one to three inclusive means that the air quality is good. 

The air quality recording station in Letterkenny is situated just off the High Road, and was commissioned in May 2019.

