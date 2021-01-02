Gardaí to exhume body found on beach

Contact
Tullaghan Strand
Efforts to solve a 34-year-old mystery are to begin shortly after gardaí have been given permission to exhume the remains of an unidentified man who washed up on a Leitrim beach not far from Bundoran in the 1980s.
The body, which was later buried in Manorhamilton, was discovered on Tullaghan Strand in north Leitrim in May of 1986.
The man is believed to have drowned and no foul play is suspected.
An exhumation of the remains will take place later this month under the supervision detectives of the Garda Missing Persons bureau.
The Department of Justice confirmed to the Irish Independent that a ministerial order for the exhumation had been granted by Justice Minister Helen McEntee under Section 47 of the Coroner’s Acts.
This followed a request from the Coroner for Co Leitrim for the exhumation, for the purposes of DNA retrieval.
A post-mortem was carried out prior to burial in Manorhamilton in the 1980s, but no DNA profile was obtained.
It is hoped that advances in forensic science, in particular DNA identification, could help investigators to finally identify the man.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.