Was that Rab C. Nesbitt spotted at Donegal charity event ?

The rumour machines was running like wildfire around the Rosses yesterday that a certain Scottish comedian had come all the way over to take part in the Gemma’s Legacy of Hope New Year's Day plunge event.

Hundreds of people from all over the Rosses and beyond braved the icy waters in an effort to raise cash for the local charity.

Gemma’s Legacy of Hope is an association set up to honour the memory of Gemma Boyle from Burtonport who brought joy and happiness to her family and her community during her lifetime. After a period of poor mental health Gemma died by suicide in February 2020.

The charity has been set up to help shine a light of hope to individuals living and working in this community so that they are supported to find the courage and strength towards a path to improved happiness and fulfilling lives.

It aims to facilitate counselling service support in the Rosses and Fintown Primary Care Area.

The fundraising charity dips took place at beaches, piers, pools and even in one case in the bucket of a dumper truck.

Locals spotted what they thought was a well-known Scottish comedian at Carrickfinn beach doing his bit for the event. They were amazed that the one and only Rab C Nesbitt, that alcoholic Glaswegian who seeks unemployment as a lifestyle choice, was braving the elements on the Donegal shore.

One closer examination they weren't so sure as one Hugh McCafferty was also rumoured to be in the area !

You decide ...was it Rab or was it Hugh?

Anyone it doesn't matter, both would have been more than welcome. Well done to everyone that took part helping to raise funds for this very worthy cause.