339 Covid-19 cases in Donegal

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

A record 339 cases of Covid-19 have been reported for Donegal. It represents the third highest in the country and a grim start to mark the second day of 2021.

The 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to Jan 1, 2021) in this county is now 737.5 while the new cases during last 14 days in Donegal (to Jan 1, 2021) is now at 1,174.

As of midnight, Friday, January 1, the HPSC has been notified of 3,394 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 96,926 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

1,619 are men / 1,766 are women
65% are under 45 years of age
The median age is 35 years old
389 in Cork, 355 in Dublin, 339 in Donegal, 258 in Louth, 233 in Mayo and the remaining 1,820 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 607 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 71 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said the incidence of Covid-19 is as high, if not higher now than it was in March.

"Every individual needs to act as if they are infectious. Hospitalisations are rising to levels close to what we saw in the springtime. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.

“It is really important that vulnerable and older people do not leave their homes unless absolutely essential. This includes asking neighbours or family to carry out errands such as grocery shopping, limiting all contacts to only those people you live with or have to visit for essential care reasons. 

“We need to rediscover the spirit of solidarity and community we saw in March and April so that we can all do our part in protecting older and vulnerable people.

“People particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 include older persons and people with pre-existing medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer,” he said.

 

