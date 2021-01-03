Temperatures to plummet overnight in Donegal tonight with widespread ice and frost forming

Contact
Frost and ice expected in Donegal tonight
Today will be cold and frosty today with good spells of winter sunshine. It will be cloudier near coasts with a few scattered showers. Cold with highest temperatures of 3 or 4 degrees. Light to moderate northeast breezes.
Cold today with sunny spells. Scattered showers will develop near western & eastern coasts, with some showers drifting further inland in Leinster. These turning wintry in some areas. Cold with highs of 1-4 degrees. Light to moderate northeast breezes. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/DDKqskX5VL— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 3, 2021
Tonight
Cold and clear overnight with temperatures dropping back to between -2 and 0 degrees tonight, with a widespread sharp frost and ice forming. Mist and fog patches may develop in light breezes.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.