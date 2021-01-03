Temperatures to plummet overnight in Donegal tonight with widespread ice and frost forming

Today will be cold and frosty today with good spells of winter sunshine. It will be cloudier near coasts with a few scattered showers. Cold with highest temperatures of 3 or 4 degrees. Light to moderate northeast breezes.

Cold today with sunny spells. Scattered showers will develop near western & eastern coasts, with some showers drifting further inland in Leinster. These turning wintry in some areas. Cold with highs of 1-4 degrees. Light to moderate northeast breezes.

Tonight

Cold and clear overnight with temperatures dropping back to between -2 and 0 degrees tonight, with a widespread sharp frost and ice forming. Mist and fog patches may develop in light breezes.