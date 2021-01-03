Donegal County Council say gritters dispatched early this afternoon ahead of freezing temperatures

Gritters will take to the road early this afternoon with Met Éireann forecasting frost and ice.

This morning got off to a cold start but as the day progressed the winter sun encouraged many people to get out for a hike or a walk on the beach.

All main roads are being treated from 3pm this afternoon.

