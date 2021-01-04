Weather forecast: Cold spell to continue - occasional wintry showers during the week

Today will be largely dry and sunny with frost and ice slow to clear in the morning. It will stay cold with afternoon temperatures of just two to four degrees, though a degree or two higher on coasts exposed to the moderate north-east wind.

Tonight there will be wintry showers persisting on the coast. Elsewhere, it will be a dry and cold night with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of minus two to plus one degrees. According to Met Eireann winds will be generally light, north to northeast in direction and fog may form in the south.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be similar to today. Lowest temperatures of minus three to zero degrees with frost and ice stretches on Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday will continue cold with further wintry showers.