Drivers warned to take care in poor road conditions after speed detections in Donegal

Gardaí are warning motorists in Donegal to drive with care in poor road conditions.

The warning comes after a number of vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the speed limit at a checkpoint in Letterkenny on Sunday night.

Gardaí say they detected a number of vehicles that were travelling well in excess of the speed limit.

Motorists are being urged to drive with care especially when road conditions are poor or icy.

Low temperatures have created poor conditions on some roads.

Donegal County Council warned on Monday morning of reports of black ice on some roads.