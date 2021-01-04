Drivers warned to take care in poor road conditions after speed detections in Donegal

Contact
a number of vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the speed limit at a checkpoint in Letterkenny on Sunday night
Gardaí are warning motorists in Donegal to drive with care in poor road conditions.
The warning comes after a number of vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the speed limit at a checkpoint in Letterkenny on Sunday night.
Gardaí say they detected a number of vehicles that were travelling well in excess of the speed limit.
Motorists are being urged to drive with care especially when road conditions are poor or icy.
Low temperatures have created poor conditions on some roads.
Donegal County Council warned on Monday morning of reports of black ice on some roads.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
a number of vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the speed limit at a checkpoint in Letterkenny on Sunday night
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.