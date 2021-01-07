Donegal club to feature in new TG4 series tonight

A new six-part TV series that features the stories of four sports clubs as they struggle to survive the 2020 season kicks off tonight, Thursday.

In this TG4 show called An Cumann we witness the stories from very different sports clubs as they compete, battle for honours, and strive to survive the unpredictable 2020 season

The programme makers join the communities and families of four Gaeltacht sports clubs, Cumann Dornálaíochta Chonamara and Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Mícheál Breathnach in Galway, Cumann Sacair Ghaoth Dobhair Aontainte in Donegal and Cumann Rugbaí Corca Dhuibhe in Kerry.

Sports clubs are the cornerstone of parishes all over Ireland fostering a sense of community and togetherness.

In the first episode the season kicks off for Cumann Dornálaíochta Chonamara and the young stars of Cumann Rugbaí Corca Dhuibhe as both clubs hope to build on the successess of recent seasons.

Cumann Sacair Ghaoth Dobhair Aontainte have a home fixture with Whitestrand United and we take a trip down memory lane with Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Mícheál Breathnach.

In the second episode Cumann Rugbaí Corca Dhuibhe seniors focus on tactics as players try to juggle both GAA and Rugby commitments, and an international handball star returns home from America in Cois Fharraige.

The young soccer stars of tomorrow are to the fore in Cumann Sacair Ghaoth Dobhair Aontainte and Cumann Dornálaíochta Chonamara suffers a terrible loss.

In the third episode upcoming stars from Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Mícheál Breathnach head to an All Ireland in Cavan, the Cumann Rugbaí Corca Dhuibhe U-16 team have home advantage in an important U-16 Munster Championship and the members of Cumann Dornálaíochta Chonamara compete in the Connacht Finals with the loss of their club chairman very much in their minds.

In the fourth episode Corca Dhuibhne youngsters have home advantage as they play in the Munster Rugby U-16 semi-final for the very first time, Cumann Sacair Ghaoth Dobhair Aontainte take on their old rivals and there are some fierce bouts in the Connacht Boxing Finals as the Conamara boxers fight for both personal and family pride.

In the fifth episode coranavirus cases are rising all around the country and government takes unprecedented steps to protect our communities.

This has huge implications for sports clubs all over Ireland including Cumann Dornálaíochta Chonamara, Cumann Rugbaí Corca Dhuibhe, Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Mícheál Breathnach and Cumann Sacair Ghaoth Dobhair Aontainte.

With the whole country isolating at home, what will life be like for club members with all club activities postponed?

In the final episode of the series we see the coronavirus restrictions gradually lift during the Summer, Gaoth Dobhair United finally get to play their final game of the 2019/2020 season and club rugby returns for Cumann Rugbaí Corca Dhuibhe in Kerry.

However, things are more complicated for the boxing and handball clubs in Conamara as Covid restrictions continue to mean training and matches in these sports are still on hold.

Remember, the new series starts on TG4 tonight, Thursday, January 7, at 8pm.