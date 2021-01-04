Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Boris Johnson announces new England Covid-19 lockdown

Families here in contact with friends and relatives to gauge impact

Boris Johnson announces new England Covid-19 lockdown

Boris Johnson

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The UK's PM Boris Johnson announces new lockdown for England in a televised address tonight.

For Donegal people with friends or relatives there here are the main points that will no doubt come up in phone or Zoom calls over the rest of this evening and tomorrow.

Many have been in contact with extended family members to see how they are affected.

Here's a summary:

- People in England are told to work from home after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

- Schools will close and summer exams are cancelled.

- PM suggests England could "steadily" move out of lockdown from mid-February

- People in Scotland will be legally required to stay at home except for essential purposes from midnight tonight

- Most schools in Scotland will remain closed until February 1

- "Material risk" of NHS in several areas being overwhelmed over the next 21 days say chief medical officers

- The newly-approved coronavirus vaccine created by Oxford University and AstraZeneca is being rolled out across the UK today

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie