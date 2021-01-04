Boris Johnson announces new England Covid-19 lockdown

The UK's PM Boris Johnson announces new lockdown for England in a televised address tonight.

For Donegal people with friends or relatives there here are the main points that will no doubt come up in phone or Zoom calls over the rest of this evening and tomorrow.

Many have been in contact with extended family members to see how they are affected.

Here's a summary:

- People in England are told to work from home after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

- Schools will close and summer exams are cancelled.

- PM suggests England could "steadily" move out of lockdown from mid-February

- People in Scotland will be legally required to stay at home except for essential purposes from midnight tonight

- Most schools in Scotland will remain closed until February 1

- "Material risk" of NHS in several areas being overwhelmed over the next 21 days say chief medical officers

- The newly-approved coronavirus vaccine created by Oxford University and AstraZeneca is being rolled out across the UK today