Brrr...very cold weather forecast for tonight in Donegal with temperatures set to plunge

Do you remember the "Beast from the East" - weather system being monitored for the weeks ahead

It will be bitterly cold tonight

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Met Éireann has forecast scattered snow showers during the rest of this week.

And it continues to monitor what is known as "A Sudden Stratospheric Warming" (SSW) for the month.

The hope is that it will not develop into a major weather event. A SSW led to the 2018 snow storm known as the "Beast from the East".

According to Met Éireann, every SSW is different and less than half of them lead to colder conditions in Ireland.

Meanwhile, today will will continue very cold with frost and ice clearing very slowly and persisting in some areas. It will be largely dry with daytime temperatures of just one to four degrees with moderate north to north-east breezes.

Tonight will be bitterly cold with a widespread sharp or severe frost and ice in many areas, getting down to minus five or minus six degrees in parts of Ulster and Connacht.

Tomorrow will continue very cold with sunny spells and with frost and ice clearing slowly, but lingering in some areas. Highest temperatures of just one to four degrees generally.

During the evening rain will develop in the northwest and will spread southeastwards throughout Wednesday night, falling as sleet or snow in some areas. 

On Thursday morning, rain, sleet and snow will continue to move southwards and will clear in the afternoon with sunny spells and some wintry showers in Ulster and Connacht. 

Friday will be cold and mainly dry with sunny spells. 

Next weekend will continue mainly dry. But it will become somewhat cloudier with a little patchy rain or drizzle at times. It will be less cold also with daytime temperatures of three to seven degrees on Saturday and five to eight degrees on Sunday. Frost will be less widespread and less severe.

 

