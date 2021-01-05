Donegal gardaí issue appeal after arson attack on car

Contact
An appeal for information has been issued by gardaí investigating an arson attack on a car in Donegal.
Gardaí attended the scene of a car on fire at Convent Road in Carndonagh on December 29 at 1.15am.
The fire service attended the scene to extinguish the fire. Gardaí have established that the Volkswagen Passat had been set alight.
Anyone who may have information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Buncrana garda station on 074 93 20570.
