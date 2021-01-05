Gardaí probe burglary at former Donegal nightclub premises

An office was ransacked during the break-in

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a burglary at the former Grill nightclub premises in the town. 

The break-in occurred at the Port Road premises between 7am on January 1 and midnight on January 3. 

Gardaí say entry was gained through a basement door. An office was ransacked and fire extinguishers were set off, causing damage. Nothing was stolen from the premises during the incident, gardai say.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious close to the premises in the new year period to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.