Met Éireann issues warning with temperatures to plunge to -5 degrees in Donegal

Warning of icy roads as country braces for weekend freeze
A warning has been issued for temperatures as low as -5 degrees in Donegal on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for low temperatures and ice.
The forecaster says Tuesday night will be very cold with temperatures falling to between -2 and -5 degrees, possibly colder locally. There will be widespread severe frost. Icy patches may form on untreated surfaces and the freezing temperatures will persist well into Wednesday.
The warning has been issued for Donegal as well as Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford and Clare and will be in effect from 6pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.
