Weather warnings issued for snow, ice and freezing temperatures

Temperatures are to drop to -3 or -4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night
Weather warnings have been issued for freezing temperatures, snow and ice for the whole country.
Met Éireann has issued status yellow warnings for low temperatures, ice and accumulations of snow.
Temperatures are to drop to -3 or -4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night. The forecaster is also warning of snow and ice creating treacherous conditions. Some accumulations of snow are possible Met Éireann said in a warning issued on Wednesday morning.
The warnings will be in place from 8pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday.
