Revealed: Met Éireann's annual climatic report reveals just how wet, sunny and warm was it in Donegal last year

Last year was wetter, warmer and sunnier in Donegal than normal, according to Met Éireann’s annual climate review for the country.

The Malin Head weather station recorded rainfall levels that were 120% of the normal levels recorded over the past 40 years.

The average temperature recorded at Malin Head was marginally up (0.2 degree Celsius) on normal levels over the same period.

Malin Head also recorded 1,341 hours of sunshine during the year. Of the nine main weather stations in the country, Malin Head ranked sixth. Johnston Castle in Wexford had the most sun (1,641 hours) while Belmullet in Co. Mayo (1,252 hours) had the least.

April was a particularly noteworthy month. Malin Head recorded 13.9 hours of sunshine on April 20, the highest daily sunshine hours of any of the Met Éireann weather stations that month.

It also had the fewest number of official “dull days” in the country - at just one - and had its driest April for 46 years.

The Climatic Statement for 2020 also notes that there were eight named storms and five months with storm force winds recorded. Storm force winds were recorded on five days at Malin Head.

