Man remanded in prison for assault in Donegal over Christmas has been released on bail

A man who had been in custody since being arrested for assaulting another man and causing him harm has been released on bail.

Michael Callaghan, 33, of 436 Drumrooske Estate, Donegal Town was before Donegal District Court on Wednesday. He is facing a charge of assaulting James Wilson and causing him harm on December 30, 2020.

Callaghan had previously been brought before the court on December 31, 2020. He was remanded in custody on that occasion because the judge wanted to hear from the victim (who was in hospital at the time) in relation to bail.

Mr Wilson was present at Wednesday’s court sitting. Having heard from the victim, Judge Kilrane agreed to grant bail of €300 not cash on the following conditions: that Callaghan live at the address on the charge sheet; observe a curfew from 8am to 8pm; remain sober; give his mobile phone number to the gardaí and have the phone switched on and fully charged at all times; have no contact with injured party or any state witnesses.

The defendant was remanded on bail to February 22 for DPP directions.