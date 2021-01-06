Man remanded in prison for assault in Donegal over Christmas has been released on bail

Contact
A man who had been in custody since being arrested for assaulting another man and causing him harm has been released on bail.
Michael Callaghan, 33, of 436 Drumrooske Estate, Donegal Town was before Donegal District Court on Wednesday. He is facing a charge of assaulting James Wilson and causing him harm on December 30, 2020.
Callaghan had previously been brought before the court on December 31, 2020. He was remanded in custody on that occasion because the judge wanted to hear from the victim (who was in hospital at the time) in relation to bail.
Mr Wilson was present at Wednesday’s court sitting. Having heard from the victim, Judge Kilrane agreed to grant bail of €300 not cash on the following conditions: that Callaghan live at the address on the charge sheet; observe a curfew from 8am to 8pm; remain sober; give his mobile phone number to the gardaí and have the phone switched on and fully charged at all times; have no contact with injured party or any state witnesses.
The defendant was remanded on bail to February 22 for DPP directions.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Skipper / owner of Coleraine-registered 'My Girls Jll' Derek McAvenue & his brother Darrin, skipper / owner of ' Quicksilver' discharge their day's catch at Greencastle Harbour last night.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.