Investigation into Rosses accident ongoing

The Rosses area where the accident happened
Reports have come in that a number of people were injured in a quad accident in the Rosses this afternoon.
It is understood ambulances, the gardaí and members of the Bunbeg coast guard attended the scene.
Unconfirmed report say several people were taken to hospital via Donegal Airport at Carrickfinn.
Investigations into the matter are ongoing
