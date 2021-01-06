Donegal Intercultural Platform's concern at the tragic killing of George Nkencho

The Donegal Intercultural Platform has put on record its deep concern at the tragic killing of George Nkencho in Hartstown, Dublin on Wednesday, December 30.

In a statement issues on Wednesdya night they extend their sympathy and solidarity to George's family and friends who, they say, have been "traumatised by this terrible incident that took place outside the family home and to offer our thoughts and prayers for their loss of a brother, son and friend".

The statement adds: "We are aware that this loss has been made worse by the organised promotion of false and often racist commentary, much on social media, and in the official press, trying to paint George in a deeply negative light - and these have been shown to be both wrong and malicious.

"Many posts online have been made by bogus profiles or by known far right and neo-fascist activists with the aim of stirring conflict and fear. These lies have added to the hurt and distress endured by family and friends.

"The Donegal Intercultural Platform would like to also support the statement released by the online group 'Black and Irish' that calls for empathy for the family and friends of George, for people to reject the divisive attempts by the far right to divide and us and to continue all our efforts to seek fairness, truth and justice for everyone living on this island.

"We recognise that such events will be exploited to cause fear and fuel division on our society and that there are people and organisations willing and engaged in trying to generate the sort of anti-democratic and anti-human rights conflicts that we have seen in places like the USA in recent times - we stand against such actions and for an open, inclusive and respectful society."

Their statement ends with the hope that they can look forward to a full and open inquiry into all the circumstances surrounding the death of George Nkencho and the actions of the gardaí and others.