UPDATE: Two injured in quad bike accident at Donegal beach

Gardaí have confirmed that a quad bike overturned on the beach at Keadue Strand, Burtonport, at approximately 4.45p.m. this Wednesday evening.

Two boys aged 17 and 12 years, were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment but injuries are considered non life threatening.

It is understood that only one quad was involved and hit hit a stone on the strand which possibly caused the accident.

Investigations are ongoing.