Hundreds of beer cans illegally dumped in scenic west Donegal locations

New way of dealing with this kind of dumping must be found says local councillor

Just some of the rubbish dumped at Mullaghduff Mountain Pasture

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Independent councillor, Michaél  Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig has slammed a spate of illegal dumping in one of the most scenic areas of West Donegal.

His attention was drawn to it yesterday, (Wednesday), afternoon following reports from locals that hundreds of beer cans left in boxes and bags have been left strewn all over areas like Mullaghduff Mountain PastureRannyhual and Mullaghderg

"We don't have enough bring banks in all the areas but that doesn't justify the illegal dumping of all these beer cans. They could have gone over to Annagry which is only three minutes away and disposed of them properly," he said.

He added Donegal County Council now needed to re-evaluate its approach disposing of this sort of waste and look at new ways of gathering material like this for recycling.

"For them to say there's a recycling facility in every municipal district is not enough. That only provides the bare bones of a service. I'm absolutely not making an excuse for illegal dumping but there has to be another approach because the one we are currently using is not working."

He added dumping at this particularly well-known part of the Mullaghduff-Annagry area was a travesty given it was one of the most scenic areas in the west of the county.

"It's also on the flightpath of the airport that's been voted one of the most scenic in the world and I'm sure visitors don't want to be landing or  leaving the area looking down on our illegal dumps," he said.

