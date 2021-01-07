Weather forecast: Bitterly cold spell to continue after band of snow moves across the county

Contact
A Met Éireann yellow status weather warning in Donegal for snow and ice will continue until 11.00 this morning.
A band of rain, sleet and snow swept across the county overnight and is moving southwards.
Snow and ice will leave some roads in a treacherous state, and motorists are urged to be cautious.
Today will be bright and fresh with sunny spells and scattered showers, some wintry. It will be cold day with highest temperatures of three to five degrees, in moderate north-westerly breezes.
Tonight will be largely dry and clear apart from the risk of a few wintry showers, especially in parts of east Ulster. Lows of minus two to plus two degrees with widespread frost and icy patches in moderate north-west winds.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Temperatures well below normal to start the weekend with widespread severe frost and ice. Becoming less cold over the weekend.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.