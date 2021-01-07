Weather forecast: Bitterly cold spell to continue after band of snow moves across the county

A Met Éireann yellow status weather warning in Donegal for snow and ice will continue until 11.00 this morning.

A band of rain, sleet and snow swept across the county overnight and is moving southwards.

Snow and ice will leave some roads in a treacherous state, and motorists are urged to be cautious.

Today will be bright and fresh with sunny spells and scattered showers, some wintry. It will be cold day with highest temperatures of three to five degrees, in moderate north-westerly breezes.

Tonight will be largely dry and clear apart from the risk of a few wintry showers, especially in parts of east Ulster. Lows of minus two to plus two degrees with widespread frost and icy patches in moderate north-west winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Temperatures well below normal to start the weekend with widespread severe frost and ice. Becoming less cold over the weekend.