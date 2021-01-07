Donegal Co. Council restricting access to a number of Donegal beaches in effort to slow spread of Covid-19

Contact
Lisfannon beach is among some of the beaches across Inishowen that was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Donegal County Council is restricting vehicular access to a number of beach car parks and beaches following consultation with relevant state agencies.
This move is as part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with public health guidelines during the current Covid19 pandemic in particular with regards to staying within 5km of your home for exercise. An Garda Siochana is assisting with these beach restrictions.
The beaches will remain available to those living within a 5km distance of them.
The beaches affected are: Kinnagoe; Lisfannon; Shrove; Rathmullan; Portsalon; Murder Hole; Tra Mor (Na Dunaibh); Tra Beg (Na Dunaibh), Ards (Creeslough); Block Yard Beach (Keadue); Narin; Dooey; Magheroarty; Magheraclogher; Marble Hill; Killahoey; Mullaghdearg; Silver Strand; Fintra; Murvagh; Rossnowlagh; Tullan Strand (Bundoran) and Bundoran.
A council spokesperson said: "To stay safe Donegal County Council would request that all members of the public respect the necessary restrictions currently in place and remain at home except for travel for work, education or other essential purposes. Do not travel more than 5km from home for exercise."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.